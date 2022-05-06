Gardee murder another reminder women are not free in SA

Almost every day we read about a woman raped or murdered by cruel men. This week I read with deep sorrow about the untimely death of Hillary Gardee who was gruesomely murdered by heartless men.



Nowadays, women live in fear in and outside their homes because men have turned themselves into merciless beasts whose mindset is defiled by evil thoughts. Fellow men, women are not owing us anything and they deserve to live their lives free from fear of being abused or murdered...