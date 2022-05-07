Suspect arrested in the Hillary Gardee murder case

The Mpumalanga police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee.



Speaking outside the Gardee family house on Friday night, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said a man believed to be in his 30's was arrested in Schoemansdal outside Malalane on Friday. ..