Suspect arrested in the Hillary Gardee murder case
The Mpumalanga police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee.
Speaking outside the Gardee family house on Friday night, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said a man believed to be in his 30's was arrested in Schoemansdal outside Malalane on Friday. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.