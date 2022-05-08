Former Sowetan Women's Editor Phindile Xaba has died
Celebrated journalist and former Sowetan Women Editor Phindile Xaba has died.
Xaba, 53, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday at her home in Diepkloof, Soweto.
Family spokesperson Mpho Mothapo said: “Her family is devastated by her passing yet is comforted by the outpouring of messages of support from her friends and industry colleagues”.
Xaba, who was also known as Maphindi in the industry, had a long and illustrious career.
At Sowetan, she ran the Sowetan Women’s Club.
At Media24, she was editor of REAL Magazine where she created a platform to celebrate women.
Xaba then joined Mail & Guardian where she was editor of The Teacher. She has also contributed extensively to True Love, City press, St. Petersburg Times (USA), The Journalist, The New Age, among others.
At the time of her death, she was in the communications team in the office of deputy minister of public service and administration Chana Pilane-Majake.
Funeral details will be announced in due course.