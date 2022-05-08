Former Sowetan Women's Editor Phindile Xaba has died

Celebrated journalist and former Sowetan Women Editor Phindile Xaba has died.

Xaba, 53, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday at her home in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Family spokesperson Mpho Mothapo said: “Her family is devastated by her passing yet is comforted by the outpouring of messages of support from her friends and industry colleagues”.

Xaba, who was also known as Maphindi in the industry, had a long and illustrious career.

At Sowetan, she ran the Sowetan Women’s Club.