Off-duty Durban cop killed while trying to stop hijacking outside daughter’s school

An off-duty Durban policeman was killed when he tried to stop a hijacking outside his daughter’s school in Umbilo on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said all resources have been mobilised to apprehend the suspects who killed warrant officer Michael Jameson.

“On Wednesday afternoon at about 2.15pm, 52-year-old warrant officer Michael Jameson was picking up his daughter from a school in Umbilo when he noticed a hijacking in progress. The member immediately placed himself on duty and responded to the incident.

“Upon noticing that the member was armed, the suspects opened fire. The member returned fire but sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene,” said Mathe.

Two vehicles,the one hijacked outside the school in Umbilo and one hijacked in Hammersdale, were found abandoned.

“This after the pair crashed both vehicles as they were evading arrest,” said Mathe.