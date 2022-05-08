Policeman injured in hospital shooting dies

Western Cape police have confirmed that the 32-year-old Sea Point police constable who was seriously wounded in a shooting on Saturday at the New Somerset Hospital succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday morning.

“The death of the police officer was confirmed by the hospital ,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Two patients were also fatally wounded when a man allegedly grabbed the policeman's firearm and started firing shots.

Potelwa said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident was under way.

She said reports from the scene indicate Sea Point police had taken a 35-year-old suspect to Somerset hospital for medical attention when a man in the ward grabbed the firearm of a police official and shot him in the head.