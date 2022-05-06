×

South Africa

Bodies of two young boys found in burning Cape Town house

By TIMESLIVE - 06 May 2022 - 10:45
The bodies of two young boys were found during firefighting efforts at a house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on May 5 2022. File photo
Image: 123rf/whiterabbit

Two boys, aged four and seven, died in a house fire in Cape Town late on Thursday.

Fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said just before midnight the alarm was raised about a fire in Bishop Lavis.

“When crews from Belhar and Epping arrived on the scene in Arthur Abrahams Avenue, they were informed two people were believed to be inside the house,” he said.

“As firefighting and search and rescue operations continued, the bodies of the two boys were found.”

The fire was put out within about 40 minutes.

Carelse said the house was “severely affected”.

The scene was handed over to police.

TimesLIVE

