South Africa

Six arrested for Free State mob justice incident which led to death of three

By TimesLIVE - 07 May 2022 - 09:18
Police have arrested six people suspected of being part of a mob which killed three people in Sebokeng Village in Phuthaditjhaba in February. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

Six suspects have been arrested for a mob justice incident in February in which three people accused by community members of committing crimes in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State, were killed, provincial police said on Friday.

It is alleged that on February 13, some community members of Sebokeng village traced and caught four people whom they suspected of committing crime in the area.

The mob assaulted the four. Two died on the scene and the third one died later at a local hospital. The fourth person survived. Those who died were named as Papi Motsapi, 47,  Lerato Mokoena , 31, and Moeketsi Noto, 31.

An intelligence-driven tracing operation led by a number of detectives led to the arrest of the six suspects, aged between 20 and 30, on Thursday.

They are expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court on Monday to face three counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

“Mob justice has never been and it will never be a solution to the fight against crime. We urge members of the community to have faith in our police and justice system for justice to prevail,” Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said.

TimesLIVE

