Don't suffer in silence with depression and other mental health issues
Young people especially at risk given daily despair they face
The mental state of young people in SA is a national state of disaster, and nobody is doing anything about it.
From May 10-16, SA will be observing Mental Health Awareness Week. Sadly, in our country, we don’t do anything impactful about this observance unless something tragic occurs or affects a well-known person, like a death by suicide, which will lead to endless tweets about the tragedy and then it all dies down...
