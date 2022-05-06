Don't suffer in silence with depression and other mental health issues

Young people especially at risk given daily despair they face

The mental state of young people in SA is a national state of disaster, and nobody is doing anything about it.



From May 10-16, SA will be observing Mental Health Awareness Week. Sadly, in our country, we don’t do anything impactful about this observance unless something tragic occurs or affects a well-known person, like a death by suicide, which will lead to endless tweets about the tragedy and then it all dies down...