Taxi operators chase away mourners heading for shot bus driver’s funeral

Taxi operators prevented mourning family members from attending the funeral of a slain Intercape coach driver in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Bangikhaya Machana, 35, was shot outside the Intercape depot in Cape Town on April 25. He died in Tygerberg Hospital three days later.

Intercape provided a bus to take more than 50 members of the extended Machana family and friends from Cape Town to the driver's hometown of Idutywa, where his funeral was due to take place on Saturday.

Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said when the bus entered Idutywa it was chased away, and headed to a police station to offload passengers.