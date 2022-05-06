×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sars customs officer in court for corruption after 'demanding bribe'

06 May 2022 - 19:24
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A customs officer who allegedly demanded a bribe for the release of a minibus impounded by the SA Revenue Service has been granted bail.
A customs officer who allegedly demanded a bribe for the release of a minibus impounded by the SA Revenue Service has been granted bail.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

An SA Revenue Service (Sars) customs officer who appeared in the Upington magistrate’s court on Friday on a charge of corruption has been released on R2,000 bail.

Lebohang Matthew Theane, 44, is alleged to have demanded R8,000 for the release of a vehicle impounded by Sars in Kakamas in November last year.

It is alleged that on November 2, a  minibus belonging to the complainant’s uncle was impounded by Sars customs division.

The complainant alleged he approached the Sars official to have the minibus released.

The official then allegedly demanded R8,000 for its release. 

“The complainant approached the police and a sting operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks) was launched. The accused was arrested on April 29,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

The case was postponed to June 2.

TimesLIVE

  

SA woman bound for Dubai nabbed with a dozen rhino horns at OR Tambo

A South African woman leaving the country for Dubai was nabbed this week with 12 rhino horns in her luggage at OR Tambo International Airport in ...
News
1 week ago

Here’s a recap of what the first 3 parts of the state capture report contained and who they implicated

As South Africans pour over the fourth instalment of the state capture report, here is a reminder of what was mentioned, and those implicated, in the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...