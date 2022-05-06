Sars customs officer in court for corruption after 'demanding bribe'

An SA Revenue Service (Sars) customs officer who appeared in the Upington magistrate’s court on Friday on a charge of corruption has been released on R2,000 bail.

Lebohang Matthew Theane, 44, is alleged to have demanded R8,000 for the release of a vehicle impounded by Sars in Kakamas in November last year.

It is alleged that on November 2, a minibus belonging to the complainant’s uncle was impounded by Sars customs division.

The complainant alleged he approached the Sars official to have the minibus released.

The official then allegedly demanded R8,000 for its release.

“The complainant approached the police and a sting operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks) was launched. The accused was arrested on April 29,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

The case was postponed to June 2.

TimesLIVE