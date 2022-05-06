×

South Africa

Government job seekers not required to submit certified copies with applications

By Staff Reporter - 06 May 2022 - 18:27
People applying for jobs in government are no longer required to submit certified copies of their qualifications with their applications. The certified copies will now be supplied by shortlisted candidates, a day before the interview. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

People applying for government jobs are not required to submit certified copies of their educational qualifications with their applications.

The department of public service & administration announced on Friday it had issued a circular to all national and provincial departments advising them of this change.

In the circular, the department said applicants must submit a completed Z83 form, copies of supporting documents and a detailed CV.

Acting director-general of the department Linda Dludla said to ease the administrative burden on human resource sections and the cost for applicants, departments are encouraged to request certified copies of educational qualifications and other relevant documents only from shortlisted candidates.

The department said shortlisted candidates should submit certified copies to the human resources section on or before the day of the interview.

TimesLIVE

