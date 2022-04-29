Here’s a recap of what the first 3 parts of the state capture report contained and who they implicated

As South Africans pour over the fourth instalment of the state capture report, here is a reminder of what was mentioned, and those implicated, in the first three volumes.

The presidency formally received the latest part of the report on Friday morning.

Commission chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on January 4.

The presidency formally received the third part of the report on March 1.

The commission was expected to release the final instalment of the report at the end of April, but Zondo said in court papers on Thursday the commission would not be able to deliver all the outstanding sections of the report by then.

The Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension for the delivery of the final state capture report, giving the commission until June 15.