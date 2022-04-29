SA woman bound for Dubai nabbed with a dozen rhino horns at OR Tambo

A South African woman leaving the country for Dubai was nabbed this week with 12 rhino horns in her luggage at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, according to the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Sars said they were reacting on a tip-off when they stopped and searched her. The woman was taken aside at the customs area, where officials asked to search her luggage.

“The two luggage bags and a box were inspected by a baggage scanner that identified irregular images suspected to be rhino horn.

“This led to a physical inspection of the luggage and box in which 12 pieces of rhino horn, weighing 30.7kg, were found. The passenger and the rhino horns were handed to the police, after which a criminal case was opened for investigation,” Sars said.