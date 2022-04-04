I don’t owe SABC R11.5m, Hlaudi claims in court papers
Public broadcaster’s former boss appeals judgment
Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has claimed he received R6.7m only instead of the R11.5m the public broadcaster is demanding from a success fee he was paid in 2016.
Motsoeneng, who will be back in the Johannesburg High Court tomorrow in an effort to overturn a court ruling, which found his success fee payment irregular and ordered that he repay the money, is arguing that the court erred in declaring his payment unlawful...
