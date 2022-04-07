Adv Andy Mothibi dedicated to turning the SIU into a true corruption-buster

Adv Andy Mothibi leads a team of meticulous investigators who quietly and painstakingly troll through a trove of state documents to unravel graft through forensic work

Adv Andy Mothibi works from a nondescript address in Meyerspark, east of Pretoria, where an umbrella of trees overshadows the offices of the anti-graft unit he heads.



