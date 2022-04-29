DA says it's disappointed Michael Shackleton is 'peddling lies against the party'

The DA in Gauteng has poured cold water on allegations made by its former member Michael Shackleton who left the party to join Actions.

Since leaving the DA to join ActionSA, Shackleton, who was the DA's Gauteng North regional deputy chair, accused DA leader John Steenhuisen and federal chair Helen Zille of ignoring the plight of the people in his ward in Tshwane until a by-election was scheduled.

On Friday, DA provincial chair Fred Nel said the party held Shackleton in high regard and was disappointed he decided to leave the party.

“However, the allegations that Mr Shackleton has made against the party are unfounded and untrue. It is disappointing that Mr Shackleton has resorted to peddling lies against the DA,” he said.

Nel said the DA remained the most diverse and inclusive party.

“Our structures are designed in a way that allows for vigorous debate and contribution by all of its members.

“In reference to not giving support to our former councillor Hannes Coetzee, the DA through our public representatives in the legislature and caucus was always available to assist. When he asked for help with provincial roads within his ward, we assisted.

“Our national leaders such as Steenhuisen and Zille and others constantly travel across the country to engage in our political activities, regardless of a by-election,” Nel said.

In a statement on Thursday, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said Shackleton's reasons for leaving the DA were not dissimilar to those of many others who have left the party or those who are still attempting to leave it.

“Specifically, the reasons cited by Michael Shackleton include the regression of the DA as an inclusive home for all South Africans and its abandonment of being an electoral alternative to the ANC,” Mashaba said.

“Of particular interest are reasons which are entirely unique to the individual in question.”