City of Joburg running out of landfill space — report
Pikitup's overtime bill stands at R31.84m
The City of Johannesburg is fast running out of landfill space to dump the tonnes of trash it collects on a daily basis.
Added to this, the city's contracted refuse collector, Pikitup, is plagued by an ineffective fleet that breaks down, leading to a high overtime bill of R31.84m which has been directly linked to fleet breakdowns...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.