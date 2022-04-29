City of Joburg running out of landfill space — report

Pikitup's overtime bill stands at R31.84m

The City of Johannesburg is fast running out of landfill space to dump the tonnes of trash it collects on a daily basis.



Added to this, the city's contracted refuse collector, Pikitup, is plagued by an ineffective fleet that breaks down, leading to a high overtime bill of R31.84m which has been directly linked to fleet breakdowns...