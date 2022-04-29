×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City of Joburg running out of landfill space — report

Pikitup's overtime bill stands at R31.84m

29 April 2022 - 09:57
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The City of Johannesburg is fast running out of landfill space to dump the tonnes of trash it collects on a daily basis.

Added to this, the city's contracted refuse collector, Pikitup, is plagued by an ineffective fleet that breaks down, leading to a high overtime bill of R31.84m which has been directly linked to fleet breakdowns...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...