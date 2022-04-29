Senzo Meyiwa trial catapults legal eagle Teffo to instant fame

The fairly unknown advocate has been trending on social media and has become an overnight meme character and featured on TikTok

Advocate Malesela Daniel Teffo, who is representing four of the five accused on trial for the murder of goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, has not only taken centre stage in court but has become a star attraction in the high-profile case.



Since the trial started on Monday the fairly unknown Teffo has been trending on social media and has become an overnight meme character and featured on TikTok for his antics, colourful character and his use of the English language, which often agitated judge Tshifhiwa Maumela...