Gayton McKenzie claps back at DA for calling his mayoral appointment ‘political thuggery’

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and mayor of the Central Karoo district municipality Gayton McKenzie has slammed the DA for calling his appointment “political thuggery”.

The DA’s interim provincial leader Tertius Simmers recently told News24 the party was concerned about McKenzie’s election.

“What we’ve been hearing, which one can’t confirm yet, is literally not democracy in action. It’s political thuggery in action. The sad thing is, monitoring since [McKenzie] has become district mayor, I don’t think the PA leader has a concept of what local government is,” said Simmers.

Responding to the claims, McKenzie said the DA referred to him as a “thug” when he works with the ANC.

“We are only considered thugs when we work with the ANC in some municipalities. When we work with the DA in Knysna, Matzikama, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni we are not considered thugs. We will show you next week. Watch this space,” he said.