Gayton McKenzie claps back at DA for calling his mayoral appointment ‘political thuggery’
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and mayor of the Central Karoo district municipality Gayton McKenzie has slammed the DA for calling his appointment “political thuggery”.
The DA’s interim provincial leader Tertius Simmers recently told News24 the party was concerned about McKenzie’s election.
“What we’ve been hearing, which one can’t confirm yet, is literally not democracy in action. It’s political thuggery in action. The sad thing is, monitoring since [McKenzie] has become district mayor, I don’t think the PA leader has a concept of what local government is,” said Simmers.
Responding to the claims, McKenzie said the DA referred to him as a “thug” when he works with the ANC.
“We are only considered thugs when we work with the ANC in some municipalities. When we work with the DA in Knysna, Matzikama, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni we are not considered thugs. We will show you next week. Watch this space,” he said.
We are only considered thugs when we work with the ANC in some municipalities, where we work with @Our_DA in Knysna, Matzikama, COJ & Ekhuruleni we are not considered thugs, we will show you next week, watch this space. https://t.co/8tckNYW66S— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 23, 2022
McKenzie was elected unopposed and told residents his services would not cost them or the municipality.
“I will donate 100% of my salary. I don’t want mayoral cars. They should be sold and ambulances bought. I came with my own bodyguards, paid by me. The police should do police work. I will not claim a cent for petrol or flights. The taxpayer looked after me in jail. I am free now,” he tweeted earlier this month.
PA deputy president Kenny Kunene told Cape Talk McKenzie pledging to work for free as mayor was not a political stunt.
Kunene said McKenzie is not a politician but a community activist and businessman.
“He’s not doing that as a political stunt. He’s doing it out of the understanding the district is financially in distress. He is there to help to get it out of that distress,” said Kunene.
