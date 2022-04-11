×

South Africa

Gayton McKenzie elected mayor of Central Karoo municipality

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 11 April 2022 - 15:23

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has been elected mayor of the Central Karoo district municipality.

McKenzie was recently sworn in as a councillor of the Laingsburg municipality and then joined the Central Karoo district municipality as a representative.  ..

