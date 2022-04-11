Gayton McKenzie elected mayor of Central Karoo municipality
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has been elected mayor of the Central Karoo district municipality.
McKenzie was recently sworn in as a councillor of the Laingsburg municipality and then joined the Central Karoo district municipality as a representative. ..
