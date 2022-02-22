PA joins multi-party coalitions in Joburg, Ekurhuleni

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has officially joined the multiparty coalitions in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni municipalities.

This was announced by the multiparty coalitions made up of the DA, ACDP, FF Plus, COPE, IFP and ActionSA.

In a statement, the parties signed new coalition agreements to bring the PA into the formations in both Gauteng metro municipalities.

“The inclusion of the PA will strengthen the formation and its ability to provide a stable platform to do the work needed to fix the damage done by ANC governments and to build a resident-orientated government to serve the needs of the people,” the statement read.

According to the coalition partners, the new agreements will not only pave a new path forward towards expanding the Gauteng metro coalitions, but consolidate the majority coalition in the City of Johannesburg.

In Joburg, this brings the number of seats the coalition has to 138 out of 270 seats in council.

In Ekurhuleni, the coalition now has 98 seats.

In January, PA president Gayton McKenzie announced the party had entered into a power-sharing agreement with the multiparty coalition in Joburg.