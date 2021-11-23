DA wins big in Joburg City taking top two positions

Bye-bye Mpho Moerane, hello Dr Mpho

“I was never going to be the mayor of Joburg with only 16% of the votes”.



This is what ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said late last night as he opened the door for DA’s Dr Mpho Phalatse to clinch Johannesburg’s mayoral chain in what was the dramatic day in the run-up to election of the City’s council...