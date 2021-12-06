Opposition coalitions stifled by power plays
The DA’s struggle to establish coalition governments two weeks after its mayors were installed in Gauteng’s key metros has left other opposition parties unhappy with the failure to finalise coalition deals.
Protracted talks over the formation of mayoral committees are set to enter a third week as opposition parties fail to conclude agreements with the DA...
