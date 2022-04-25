Indian security officials seize drugs, arrest 9 Pakistani citizens

Indian authorities on Monday arrested nine Pakistani citizens on suspicion of smuggling a large cache of drugs into the country through the Arabian Sea route, said senior police officials in the western state of Gujarat.

“We have arrested nine Pakistani nationals and seized 56 packets of heroin, each weighing 1kg, from a boat that had entered into Indian waters from Pakistan,” said Amit Vishwakarma, inspector-general of the anti-terror squad in Gujarat state.

Local officials estimated the drugs to be worth $37 million.

India has accused Pakistan of encouraging drug mafias to run networks across the border, a charge that Pakistan rejects.