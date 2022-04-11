Man killed when wall collapses in KZN

A 22-year-old man was killed when a wall collapsed on him in KwaMashu, north of Durban, early on Monday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said paramedics responded to the scene in Bester in the KwaMashu area at 3.30am.

“A man aged 22 sustained fatal injuries when a wall collapsed on him,” he said.

On Sunday a man was crushed to death when his house collapsed in Umlazi, south of Durban.