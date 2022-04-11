Ngxeke downs Dumezweni in ‘mismatch’ bout

Boxing can humble you. Just when you thought you knew this sport, it surprises you.

Who would have thought Lwandile “Man Down” Ngxeke – a newcomer with only seven wins – would knock out veteran Athenkosi Dumezweni savagely and walk away with the SA junior-bantamweight belt?

Experts criticised the ratings committee for sanctioning this fight, accusing the committee of being inhumane by allowing the fight they described as a mismatch to go ahead. Some said the committee is contributing to the killing of young talent by allowing such fights to happen. On paper, it was not a mismatch but if one looked at the quality of opponents they have fought and the fact that it was Ngexeke’s first 12-rounder, one would have thought twice.

But Ngxeke was the closest qualifying boxer to oppose Dumezweni for the vacant title. The fight, which was organised by promoter Joyce Kungwane of TLB Boxing Promotions, was held on Saturday night at Sun City Superbowl.

The lanky fighter from Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape, who was ushered to war by former SA boxing champ Ncedo Cecane, showed his intentions early by dropping Dumezweni with a swift short cross in round two.

Dumezweni from Mthatha, whose corner was manned by Damien Durandt, pulled himself together and showed his class. But it was clear every time Ngxeke connected with his ramrod right hand that more knockdowns were still to come. It shook him and when the final one came, fans were left gazing in disbelief. Referee Simon Mokadi intervened for the defenceless and badly hurt Dumezweni in round nine.

Not one person from the list of so-called experts has gone back to the same social media platforms they used to attack the committee.

In another title fight, former WBF bantamweight female champion Bukiwe “Anaconda” Nonina outclassed Feriche Mashau from Tanzania over 10 one-sided rounds to win the ABU junior-lightweight belt.

Other results: Simphiwe Konkco beat Aritson Aton on points over 10 rounds; Lucky Monyebane beat Romeo Mkawakwa from Malawi over eight rounds; Sikho Nqothole beat Ricardo Malajika over eight rounds