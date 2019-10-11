Five-year-old boy crushed to death in wall collapse

A five-year-old boy was crushed to death when a boundary wall fell on him in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, said Col Priscilla Naidu.

"According to police information, at 5.10pm Olana Matisi was playing with his friends in the street when a boundary wall above the gate of a house collapsed, hitting him on his head," said Naidu. "He was declared dead by paramedics on the scene."

The boy lived just a few houses away from where the incident occurred.

Police have opened an inquest docket.