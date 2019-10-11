South Africa

Five-year-old boy crushed to death in wall collapse

By Naledi Shange - 11 October 2019 - 13:51
A five-year-old boy has died following a wall collapse in Port Elizabeth.
A five-year-old boy was crushed to death when a boundary wall fell on him in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, said Col Priscilla Naidu.

"According to police information, at 5.10pm Olana Matisi was playing with his friends in the street when a boundary wall above the gate of a house collapsed, hitting him on his head," said Naidu. "He was declared dead by paramedics on the scene."

The boy lived just a few houses away from where the incident occurred. 

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Authorities unsure what led to stabbing of school boy

With puffy eyes, Dikeledi Mphehlo sat in her dining room staring at the picture of her second-born son Tshepo, who was stabbed to death at school ...
News
4 days ago

Dad charged with homicide after 'accidentally' killing six-month-old baby by tossing her into ceiling fan

26-year old man identified as Jesus Michel Zalazar was arrested and charged with homicide in connection to the death of his six-month old step ...
News
4 days ago

Five dead in 'horrific' KZN crash

Five people were killed in what paramedics described as a "horrific" crash on the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
News
5 days ago

