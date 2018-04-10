The MEC for Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements in Gauteng‚ Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa‚ on Wednesday warned against the occupation of abandoned structures and denounced exploitation of the poor by "slumlords".

He made the comments while sending condolences to the families of three children aged 3‚ 5 and 10 who died when a wall collapsed at "an illegally occupied building" in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

"It was established that the building was illegally occupied and not suitable for human habitation.

"After the bodies of the children were removed‚ Urban Search and Rescue Services‚ together with other emergency workers‚ put measures in place to have all the illegal occupants removed and the rest of the dangerous structure demolished in anticipation of further collapses‚" his office said in a statement.