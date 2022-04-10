×

South Africa

One dead in Umlazi landslide

Response crews scour for victims and hand site to police to secure

10 April 2022 - 17:31
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Sniffer dogs scour the Umlazi landslide site for victims.
Image: MEDI RESPONSE

A landslide in KwaZulu-Natal’s Umlazi township, southwest of Durban, on Sunday led to the death of one person.

Safety and first aid service provider Medi Response attended the scene on Sunday morning after receiving reports of a landslide affecting residential dwellings in the area.

The Medi Response crew, together with the police and Durban metro police search and rescue, established that a landslide had occurred and engulfed a small house. The lone occupant was crushed to death.

Sniffer dogs and their handlers combed the entire area to ensure there were no other casualties or people trapped. The searches came up clean.

Medi Response said management of the scene was handed over to the local police to secure.

Medi Response crews were called out to a landslide in Umlazi, Durban, on Sunday morning where one person died.
Image: MEDI RESPONSE

TimesLIVE

