South Africa

One dead, three critical as wall collapses in Durban

By TimesLIVE - 22 November 2021 - 15:12
One person died when a wall collapsed in La Lucia, Durban, on Monday.
One person died and three others were critically injured when a wall collapsed at a property in La Lucia, Durban, on Monday.

IPSS Rescue's Paul Herbst said it appeared that the house was being renovated at the time of the incident.

Various rescue teams were on the scene at about 2.30pm.

“Unfortunately, on arrival of paramedics, one person was deceased,” said Herbst.

“The canine rescue teams are searching for additional victims.

“Three people are in a critical condition and are being treated.”

It's unclear what caused the structure to collapse.

