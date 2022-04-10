WATCH | Early birthday presents for Zuma as bull arrives at Nkandla

Vundla said the significance of giving a person cattle dated back decades. “Livestock in the Zulu culture is not like any other gift because livestock back then was used as an economic measure. So we are going to take these livestock inside and place them in his kraal.”

Zuma is expected to expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday for his arms deal corruption trial.

In a statement on Saturday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it would hold a media briefing on Sunday to reveal “decisions” by Zuma about his court date.