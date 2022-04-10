IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match
The eagerly anticipated #CelebCity boxing match ended in a win for actor and musician NaakMusiQ against rapper Cassper Nyovest on Saturday.
After months of hyping up the celebrity boxing match and fans enduring multiple delays on Saturday night, the two celebrities put on an exciting show for thousands of viewers.
Knowing there could only be one winner, fans and industry friends of the pair put their money where their mouths were with bets and took to the socials to back either #TeamCassper or #TeamNaak.
While the pair gave spectators an exhilarating match, NaakMusiQ proved the better boxer and took home the coveted belt.
Naak proved that while he may have not have been loud about his preparations for the match, he had put in the work.
