Businessman appeals SIU ruling to avoid returning R73m

Municipality claims it was overcharged millions

A Limpopo businessman accused of overcharging a municipality by R73m for electrifying villages is appealing a high court judgment, which dismissed his application to review and set aside a Special Investigating Unit report.



Lufuno Mphaphuli, the director of Mphaphuli Consulting, wanted the court to review the SIU report, which has been handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The report found that he overcharged the then Greater Tubatse Municipality (now Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality) during a 2013 electrification project...