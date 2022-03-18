MK soldier arrested after setting ANC office on fire

According the MKMVA deputy president Taylor Nsimbini, the 60-year-old suspect, only known as Gazi, is a troublesome person who had resigned from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) alleged ill-treatment

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) member who has been arrested for allegedly burning ANC provincial offices in Mpumalanga had been a disgruntled man who wanted to address the president.



