Sisulu not suitable material for the presidency

“These include the housing backlog, sewage pouring into the rivers and seas, appointing unsuitable people to highly paid office and her obsession with Cuban men! So, attacking the constitution is proof that she has limited knowledge and understanding of the constitution. Judges have not stood in the way of change. Sisulu has no facts to back this up."

The problem is not the constitution or judges, but politicians who blame their failures and inaction on it. Sisulu has made it clear that she no longer believes in the rule of law by closing ranks with RET [radical economic transformation] hyenas and the EFF, and by trashing the constitution which she swore to uphold.

She has no interest in uplifting the poor but only in her personal ambition. By siding with the Jacob Zuma faction, the RET hyenas, and the EFF, she showed that she was definitely not suitable material for the presidency.

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City