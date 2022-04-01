Will perjury conviction end Bathabile Dlamini's chequered career?

After the recent guilty verdict, the main question on the minds of observers and the public is whether she will get a prison term or get away with a fine

On October 16 2006 Bathabile Dlamini pleaded guilty to fraud involving R254,000 during the infamous Travelgate saga.



The then ANC MP and general secretary of the ANC Women’s League was sentenced by Cape judge president John Hlophe in the Western Cape High Court alongside 30 other accused including members of parliament, six travel agency bosses and staff for cheating the state of an estimated R245m. ..