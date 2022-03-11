ANCWL in KZN to continue rallying behind Dlamini as she eyes second term

As embattled ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini awaits her sentence after being convicted for perjury, structures pushing for her second term have vowed to drum up her campaign ahead of the organisation’s national elective conference in June.

Dlamini was on Wednesday found guilty by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for lying under oath over her involvement in the social grants distribution crisis.

Her sentence has been scheduled for April 1.

This would deal a huge blow to her prospects to hold on to her post, from which she earned a R70,000 monthly salary, according to revelations by her lawyers during mitigation.

The ANCWL’s biggest provincial block, KwaZulu-Natal, has however vowed to continue rallying behind Dlamini and her ambitions to secure a second term.

The structure claimed SA’s justice system had been captured and that it had “eyes” in relation to politicians within the ANC.

ANCWL KZN secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela said the provincial structure was “still grieving” over Dlamini’s conviction.

“We will be supporting her even after her sentence because we believe in her ideology. She deserves a second term. As the province we did not have any other option or candidate because of the quality of leadership she gave us,” Gabela said.