Why Mkhize can't be next president

If the former minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize were to be elected the number one citizen of this country, he would make a good president. Mkhize is a seasoned politician, diplomatic and level-headed. When he was the minister of health, he did a sterling job.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit SA, he showed good leadership skills. He communicated very well and kept the country abreast about the Covid-19 developments.

Last year, it emerged that Mkhize had given his friends a communications tender at the health department. He denied that and proclaimed his innocence. However, he later resigned as health minister. Was it an admission of guilt?

There is no easy answer. Not long ago, I read in the media that Mkhize is intending to stand against Cyril Ramaphosa as the ANC president. Apparently, there are KZN (his place of birth) branches that are fully behind him.

So, the party presidential campaign has started, unofficially. Much as I believe that Mkhize is an able and capable leader who can make a good president, I don’t support his bid (if true) for the ANC presidency. There is still a cloud hanging over his head, even if there are no charges pressed against him. It may not matter to him but it does to voters, especially now.

The ANC has been in power for more than 27 years. During that period, there was widespread corruption in government. A lot of money that could have helped develop the country went to corruption.

During his tenure as health minister, Mkhize was accused of corruption, as indicated above. Therefore, it is morally wrong (politicians don’t care about morals) for him to stand for the ANC presidency. He is tainting the image of the ANC further.

The governing party should discourage him from standing for the party presidency in the forthcoming elections in December. The ball is in its court.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City