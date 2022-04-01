Murder-accused ANC member to contest Mpumalanga position despite 'step aside' rule

Murder-accused Mpumalanga politician Mandla Msibi will be allowed to contest for a leadership position at the ANC's provincial congress this weekend despite the party's “step aside” rule.

This was confirmed by ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete during an impromptu media conference at the conference venue in Mbombela.

Msibi faces charges of murder and attempted murder stemming from a shooting incident at a Mbombela chisanyama in August last year in which two people died.

Msibi was removed from his position as agriculture MEC shortly after he was charged by the NPA last year.

However, ANC politicians and structures in Mpumalanga have lobbied for him to contest the provincial treasurer position at the conference that started on Friday.

Msibi's name features on an election slate that has Mandla Ndlovu as chair, Speedy Mashilo as deputy chair, Muzi Chirwa as provincial secretary and Lindiwe Ntshalintshali as deputy provincial secretary.