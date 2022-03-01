Former presidents should go to jail if guilty of crime
Yes, Jacob Zuma spent 10 years on Robben Island and almost 17 years in exile for a good cause. He didn't enjoy his youth and he never had an opportunity to go to school because of fighting apartheid.
However, he is not immune from prosecution; if there is evidence that he has done something wrong he must go to jail. He is not above the law, even if he is a former president of the country. ..
