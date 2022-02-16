ActionSA is getting all the media attention

I must admit, ActionSA has a good communications team. The new political party is always in the news for all the good reasons. There are few instances where it has attracted media attention for the wrong reasons. It’s all in the game.

Last year, Mashaba’s party received bad press due to a conflict with a group of members from Soweto. The members were aggrieved that none of them was selected as a councillor candidate after working hard to attract votes in that township. They have since resolved the matter within the party.

Another case is that of the controversial Dr Makhosi Khoza who was elected as an MPAC (Municipal Public Accounts Committee) chair in eThwekini municipality. ActionSA would later accuse her of colluding with the ANC to get that position. She has since been removed as the KZN provincial leader. That said, overall the party enjoys a positive media coverage.

However, I am concerned that it enjoys more media attention than other political parties. In fact, the media has a soft spot for ActionSA.

Not long ago, Herman Mashaba announced his resignation as a City of Johannesburg councillor. It was all over the news. He was invited in various media platforms to explain his resignation.

Last week, ActionSA accepted the former DA member Athol Trollip into its fold. It was big news.

Why is the media giving the new kid on the block so much coverage? In other countries, media outlets are open about their support for political parties. Not so in SA. I think it can be a good idea for our local media to follow the above-mentioned practice. It will help us not to accuse the media of being biased.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City