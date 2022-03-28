Slain Soweto GP described as 'everyone's favourite family doctor'

Men who allegedly shot dead a popular Soweto doctor on Friday may be linked to a recent robbery at his medical practice.

There has been an outpouring of grief by patients and the medical fraternity over the death of 56-year-old Diepkloof general practitioner Dr George Koboka.

Hours after the brutal killing police arrested three men aged between 23 and 33.

A search is being conducted for other suspects.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE on Sunday there had been “no further arrests so far”.

Masondo said more than four armed men entered the surgery and proceeded to the doctor's consultation room where they allegedly shot him.

“The doctor was rushed to hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to gunshot injuries.

“Police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspects who were driving in a Toyota Quantum minibus, resulting in three being arrested in Soweto.