SPOTLIGHT | Michael Bay's 'Ambulance', 'C'mon C'mon' in cinemas; local murder series on TV; and win prizes
We preview Jake Gyllenhaal heist thriller, new Joaquin Phoenix movie, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic and the Academy Awards on Monday, plus a new M-Net crime series set in the Karoo kicks off
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
This week’s Spotlight episode delivers high-speed roller coaster thrills, heartfelt connections, love and murder on television and an exciting new movie coming soon from Baz Luhrmann.
The architect of the action genre, Michael Bay (his films include Transformers, Armageddon and Bad Boys), has his latest adrenalin fest, Ambulance, releasing at cinemas this week. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who play adopted brothers teaming up to steal $32m. This hostage/heist action thrill ride, which goes spectacularly wrong, will satisfy everyone who enjoys this genre.
C’mon C’mon is the latest Joaquin Phoenix movie gem. He plays Johnny, an emotionally stunted radio journalist, on a cross-country trip with his energetic nephew. Director Mike Mills masterfully portrays the connection between children and adults, with co-stars Gaby Hoffman and Woody Norman as the young Jesse.
If you missed the multi-award-winning psychological drama The Lost Daughter, you can now view Olivia Coleman’s always outstanding performance, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, on DStv Box Office. It also stars Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris and Peter Sarsgaard.
Two other highly recommended TV shows include the 94th Academy Awards, on Monday March 28 on M-Net, as well as the new local M-Net series, Recipes for Love and Murder. Set in the Karoo, where everything isn’t as wholesome as it may seem, we follow Tannie Maria, who has a recipe for everything, even murder.
Spotlight also takes a first look at the Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby) film Elvis. With Austin Butler in the title role, Tom Hanks also stars in this cinematic take on the life of legendary rock and roll star Elvis Presley, coming to cinemas on June 24.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Stand a chance to win tickets and prizes
- To celebrate the upcoming release of the super creepy horror film, X, we are giving away pre-screening tickets to see the film on March 31 in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
- To celebrate the release of Cyrano, Spotlight is giving away a signature Canto Macaron and MCC tasting.
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.