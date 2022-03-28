Three police officers shot dead by criminals, two injured within 72 hours
Five police officers have been attacked by criminals within 72 hours across three provinces — three of them succumbing to fatal gunshot injuries.
National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said management had deployed resources to apprehend the suspects.
“In the last 72 hours, five police officers in three provinces were shot and wounded, with three of them sadly succumbing to their injuries.”
On Sunday morning a sergeant from the Empangeni Flying Squad was shot dead on the N2 between Mtubatuba and Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Members of the Empangeni Flying Squad spotted a suspicious looking vehicle on the highway.
“When members approached the said vehicle, they were met with fire.
“The 45-year-old member was fatally wounded while another sustained gunshot wounds. Three suspects were fatally wounded and police have since mobilised resources and various disciplines within the province to apprehend two suspects who fled the scene,” said Mathe.
In Gauteng, a 45-year-old sergeant from the crime intelligence office at Reiger Park police station was shot dead on Saturday while following up on information about a murder case at the Joe Slovo Hostel.
“While patrolling the area in his state vehicle, the member was shot multiple times by a group of unknown gunmen. The member, who was also disarmed of his state firearm, sadly succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
“Still in Gauteng, a member attached to the Eldorado Park police station was shot and wounded while attending to a complaint at an identified address in Freedom Park just after midnight on Sunday morning. Gauteng police have since mobilised all resources in a bid to apprehend those responsible for both incidents.”
Mathe said a 37-year-old sergeant from the Kabokweni visible policing unit in Mpumalanga was killed during a shoot-out with robbers on Friday.
“The member was part of a team that was following up on information of a planned robbery when they were met with fire at a guest house in the area. Six suspects have since been arrested and eight firearms have been seized.”
“Members of the employee health and wellness unit, which includes chaplains and psychologists, have been dispatched to provide counselling services to the deceased members' colleagues, families as well as to those members who are receiving medical treatment in hospital,” said Mathe.
