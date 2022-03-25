ANCWL in Mpumalanga nominates murder-accused former MEC for top ANC position

Former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been nominated for ANC provincial treasurer by the ANC Women's League task team in the province.

This is despite Msibi being an accused in a murder and attempted murder case.

The task team met on Thursday, where it concluded its preferred provincial top five nominations.

The ANC is expected to convene its provincial conference next weekend.

The task team said Mandla Ndlovu was its preferred provincial chairperson.

This while premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane was snubbed, with the task team seeing her only fit for being an additional member of the provincial executive committee.