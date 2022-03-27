Two robbers killed in high-speed police chase on Durban highway

Two robbers were killed while three others survived a car crash during a high-speed pursuit by police in Durban.

Spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the SAPS received information on Saturday about a vehicle with five occupants, wanted for a house robbery in Phoenix, north of the city.

“Upon investigation and viewing video footage, the police officers realised that the vehicle was used in a robbery in Phoenix on Thursday last week where the suspects were posing as municipal workers.

“The police officers received further information that the vehicle was heading towards KwaMashu from Reservoir Hills.”

A team of policemen headed towards the M19 highway where they located the car.