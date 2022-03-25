Tragic end to search for missing girl (12)

Convict confesses to raping and killing girl, leads police to body

A school bag and names written on her books was all the Moditse family needed to confirm the badly decomposed body found in the veld in Dube, Soweto, was that of their missing daughter Mathlogonolo.



An inmate at Johannesburg Central prison confessed to having kidnapped, raped and murdered her while he was on parole for another crime on February 16. ..