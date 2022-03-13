‘That quick’: Ramaphosa gets Pfizer booster shot

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received his Pfizer booster shot, almost 13 months after getting his jab at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.

“I just want her to jab me, is it painful?” Ramaphosa asked the nurse on Saturday. He got his booster shot after concluding the inaugural Presidential Imbizo at the Mmabatho stadium in Mahikeng, North West.

After leaving the main marquee, Ramaphosa walked to a small health service centre stationed in the vicinity. The nurse asked him how he was feeling and informed him about taking a painkiller should he have symptoms after the injection.

Before he knew it, the nurse said, “I am done, sir.”

Ramaphosa quipped, “That quick? So why doesn’t everybody do it? I have got my booster now.”