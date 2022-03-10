Temp nurses and support staff to lose jobs at Gauteng health facilities as Covid-19 budget is slashed

With its Covid-19 budget halved and the spread of the pandemic tapering off, the Gauteng department of health (GDoH) says it cannot afford to renew all 8,000 temporary posts created at its peak.

This will begin to take effect by the end of this month.

The department received a Covid-19 grant budget amount of R2.2bn for compensation of employees to respond to the pandemic. The budget enabled the department to appoint critical staff required since 2020 on contract.

The initial grant amount has since been reduced to R1.1bn for the 2022/23 financial year.

“As a result the department will not be able to renew all temporary contracts of various categories of workers who were hired as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic when their contracts end at the end of March 2022.”