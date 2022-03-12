SA records 1,671 Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths in 24 hours
Only Gauteng (520), the Western Cape (439) and KwaZulu-Natal (292) passed the 100 mark for new Covid-19 cases in the past day.
SA recorded 1,671 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.
Only Gauteng (520), the Western Cape (439) and KwaZulu-Natal (292) passed the 100 mark for new cases in the past day.
This means there have been 3,691,962 confirmed cases to date.
According to the NICD, there were 28 deaths in the past 24 hours. Of these, six occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance coming as a result an ongoing audit.
To date there have been 99,709 fatalities recorded across SA.
The NICD also reported there were 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking to 2,389 the total number of people currently admitted for Covid-19 complications.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.