SA records 1,671 Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded 1,671 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.

Only Gauteng (520), the Western Cape (439) and KwaZulu-Natal (292) passed the 100 mark for new cases in the past day.

This means there have been 3,691,962 confirmed cases to date.

According to the NICD, there were 28 deaths in the past 24 hours. Of these, six occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance coming as a result an ongoing audit.